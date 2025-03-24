Silver Alert issued after 75-year-old woman goes missing, last seen in Downey

DOWNEY, Calif. (CNS) -- A 75-year-old woman was reported missing after being last seen Thursday in Downey, prompting the issuance of a Silver Alert.

Carmen Bird was last seen near Lakewood Boulevard and Rose Avenue around 4 p.m. Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued the alert on behalf of the Downey Police Department.

Bird was described as a 5-foot-5-inch tall woman weighing 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Bird's whereabouts was urged to call 911.

The Silver Alert program was established by the CHP to issue and coordinate alerts involving the unexplained or suspicious disappearances of elderly, developmentally disabled or cognitively impaired individuals.