Simu Liu hosts 'Got To Get Out,' where $1 million in prizes are at stake

LOS ANGELES -- Simu Liu is taking the reins as host for "Got To Get Out," a new reality competition show where both reality TV stars and rookies compete for a chance to win $1 million in prizes.

The catch? Contestants must survive living under the same roof for as long as possible, all while navigating a maze of lies.

The official synopsis is as follows: "Lies and lunacy collide in this exhilarating competition series where an outrageous mix of reality icons and crafty gamers must conspire to get out. In this house, time is money. As the clock ticks up, so does the prize money. The longer they stay, the greater their chance to earn more. They can split the money equally in the end, or at any point in time, try to make their escape with the accumulated money all for themselves, leaving others to start again at $0."

Reality TV veterans like Cynthia Bailey ("The Real Housewives of Atlanta"), Demi Burnett ("The Bachelor"), Val Chmerkovskiy ("Dancing with the Stars"), Clare Crawley ("The Bachelor"), Rashad Jennings (former NFL running back), Susan Noles ("The Golden Bachelor"), Omarosa ("The Apprentice"), Spencer Pratt ("The Hills"), and Kim Zolciak-Biermann ("The Real Housewives of Atlanta") are joined by fresh faces including Jill Ashlock, Lindsey Coffey, Yahné Coleman, Shane Dougherty, Steven Giannopoulos, Steve Helling, Nick Metzler, Stein Retzlaff, Rob Roman, Athena Suich and Athena Vas.

Who will leave with nothing, and who will score the million? Watch all 8 episodes of "Got To Get Out" on Friday, April 11, only on Hulu.

