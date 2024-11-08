Singer salutes the father she never met in her new album

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- This week, "Eyewitness News Salutes" singer Jan Daley. Over the years, Veterans Day has become the holiday closest to her heart.

It all started almost 80 years ago in a story that goes from World War II to Vietnam to today.

Daley took her song, "The One She's Been Waiting For," gave it a new mix and put it on her first country album. It tells the story of the father she never met, an Air Force pilot shot down trying to pick up POWs right after World War II.

She was only two months old when he was killed. Two days after 9/11, she discovered two forgotten boxes filled with her dad's history. Daley has her own military history, performing in Bob Hope's U.S.O. tours in Vietnam.

"I'm hoping that he's, you know, looking down and being proud," Daley said, "I hope that he is proud of what I'm doing and when I meet him, that we can hug and I'll feel that love."

Daley has been feeling a lot of love from the military lately. "My most meaningful award this year was to be given the Presidential Award from the Vietnam Veterans of America. I mean, you can imagine how much I cried on that one because I know the sacrifice, " she said.

Daley has also learned age really is just a number. "I'm going to be 80 next year," she said, adding, "It's never too late. You're never too old or young to do what you want, to fulfill a dream or to have a new dream."

Her dream came true with that country album, available now on jandaley.com. She has dedicated the album to her parents and to all those who've lost loved ones serving our country.