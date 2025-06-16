Singer speaks out after performing national anthem in Spanish at Dodger Stadium

Singer Nezza says the team told her not to sing in Spanish before her performance at Saturday's game against the Giants. "I'm so proud that I did."

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Singer Nezza is speaking out after singing the national anthem in Spanish at Dodger Stadium on Saturday.

Nezza says the team told her not to sing in Spanish before her performance at Saturday's game against the Giants.

In a post on Instagram, she said she's "so proud" that she sang the national anthem in Spanish to stand with migrants affected by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids happening across Southern California.

Her posts on social media about her experience have since gone viral, gaining millions of views across platforms.

Eyewitness News reached out to the Dodgers for comment, but they have not yet responded.