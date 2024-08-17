'Skincare' brings Elizabeth Banks to the world of thrillers

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Elizabeth Banks enters the box office this weekend with the new thriller, "Skincare."

She plays a beauty expert whose reputation is being "blemished" big time by someone out to ruin her.

Banks plays an aesthetician about to launch her own line of products after putting everything she has into her business.

"'Skincare' is about a woman who is sort of aging in an industry that prizes beauty and youth and what's new, above all else," Banks said. "And as a middle-aged actress in Hollywood, I could relate."

In the film, out of nowhere, someone decides to try and ruin her reputation, her business and her life. But who? And why?

You might feel her desperation when you're watching the movie.

"Even when I read it, I felt that desperation," Banks said.

"I think this character's incredible," she added. "She's, I think, really a representative of the moment we are in. We are all feeling a little bit like the world is maybe passing us by. It's going too quickly, we can't keep up."

"Skincare" is actually inspired by a true story. Banks made sure she knew her stuff.

"I did do a lot of lessons," she said. "And I also practiced on my family, and I still give my sons facials at night before bed sometimes. Especially my youngest will come in and ask me for a facial like 'Mommy, can I have one of your facials before I go to sleep?' And I love it.

"I love the connection to them and I love, frankly, that I get to talk about hygiene with my pre-pubescent sons because it's becoming more and more important in my house."

"Skincare" is rated "R." It's in theaters now.