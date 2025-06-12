Small plane makes emergency landing in waters off Port of Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A small plane made an emergency landing in the ocean near the Port of Los Angeles Thursday afternoon as emergency crews rushed to the scene to assist the pilot.

The U.S. Coast Guard, L.A. Port Police and LAFD fireboard and land crews responded to the scene around 2:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The seaplane-type aircraft was found floating in the water, the fire department said. There is no fire or fuel spill.

The pilot, who was the single occupant of the plane, did not report injuries, according to officials.

The aircraft will be towed by a harbor patrol boat to a nearby dock.

It was not immediately known what caused the pilot to make the unexpected landing Thursday.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.