Smoke from SoCal's Airport, Bridge, Line fires visible from space

Satellite views show smoke from the Bridge, Airport and Line fires grow and blend into a giant plume over Southern California.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The smoke from three massive wildfires burning in Southern California is so thick it can be seen from space.

Satellite views show smoke from the Bridge, Airport and Line fires grow and blend into one giant plume.

That plume blankets a large portion of the skies over Southern California.