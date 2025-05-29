Smokey Robinson files $500M counterclaim against 4 housekeepers accusing him of rape, sex assault

Smokey Robinson filed a $500 million counterclaim against four former employees who sued Smokey earlier this month for $50 million, claiming sexual assault and false imprisonment.

Smokey Robinson filed a $500 million counterclaim against four former employees who sued Smokey earlier this month for $50 million, claiming sexual assault and false imprisonment.

Smokey Robinson filed a $500 million counterclaim against four former employees who sued Smokey earlier this month for $50 million, claiming sexual assault and false imprisonment.

Smokey Robinson filed a $500 million counterclaim against four former employees who sued Smokey earlier this month for $50 million, claiming sexual assault and false imprisonment.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Smokey Robinson filed a $500 million counterclaim Wednesday against four former employees who sued Smokey earlier this month for $50 million, claiming sexual battery, assault and false imprisonment.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department opened a criminal investigation into the allegations. The agency says they haven't presented their case to the District Attorney's office and the investigation is ongoing.

Smokey denied all the accusations.

In the countersuit, Smokey and Frances Robinson say his accusers defamed him at a press conference three weeks ago. The women have alleged repeated sexual abuse by Smokey without their consent, along with feeling threatened and intimidated.

They say they didn't report the alleged abuse to authorities for fear of losing their livelihoods, and to the embarrassment, shame and humiliation of it all.

However, the Robinsons see things differently, claiming the accusers made "gratuitious and slanderous allegations," which are false. They say they treated their employees as "extended family" and provided photos and text messages of the women spending holidays and vacations with them.

The Robinsons' complaint claims they did not abuse, harm or take advantage of the plaintiffs, adding: "Unfortunately, the depths of the plaintiffs' avarice and greed knows no bounds."

The Robinsons are also alleging financial elder abuse, saying the women have caused them "loss of income and assets set aside for retirement or for personal or familiy care and maintenace."

The Robinsons' legal team has filed a motion to strike the original suit filed against them by four Jane Does and have them re-file it using their real names.

Their attorneys, John Harris and Herbert Hayden, called Wednesday's actions "nothing more than an attempt to silence and intimidate the survivors of Mr. Robinson's sexual battery and assault."

"It is a baseless and vindictive legal maneuver designed to re-victimize, shift blame and discourage others from coming forward."

They say this cross-complaint "will not stand."