Snoop Dogg to give commencement address for USC Marshall School of Business

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Rapper and entrepreneur Snoop Dogg will deliver the 2025 commencement address for the USC Marshall School of Business, it was announced Tuesday.

USC Marshall's commencement ceremony will take place May 17 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for both undergraduate and graduate students.

The Long Beach-born entertainer will share "knowledge and life lessons'' from throughout his career, according to USC.

"I am deeply honored to join USC Marshall's commencement in celebrating the remarkable achievements of these graduates,'' Snoop Dogg, 53, said in a statement. "Commencement is not just a milestone -- it's a launching point. It's about stepping into your purpose, applying what you've learned, and making an impact that matters. I look forward to welcoming them into the next chapter of their journey as leaders, innovators, and changemakers.''

The rapper and songwriter born Calvin Broadus Jr. became one of the best-known figures in hip-hop in the 1990s and is considered the artist who for many introduced the West Coast gangsta rap sound to the world as part of the team that created producer Dr. Dre's groundbreaking "The Chronic'' album in 1992.

Over the course of his music career, Snoop released 21 studio albumsworldwide, reaching No. 1 on Billboard charts multiple times internationally and receiving 20 Grammy Award nominations.

He is also a TV personality known for his unexpected yet wildly successful collaborations such as the hit show "Potluck Dinner Party'' with Martha Stewart.

He has starred in numerous commercials over the years and in 2024, he was one of the hosts for NBC's coverage of the Summer Olympics, bringing his signature loose-limbed delivery to interviews and event commentary.

He was also a coach on NBC's "The Voice.''

"From hip-hop to his ventures in technology, media, cannabis, and youth empowerment, Snoop has continually redefined what it means to be an entrepreneur through authenticity, innovation, and strategic brand building for global business success,'' USC said.

In 2022, Snoop acquired Death Row Records, expanding it into a multimedia business. His business empire includes investments in video gaming, cannabis and various consumer brands.

