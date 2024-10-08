SoCal Aztec dance teacher receives helping hand from Helpful Honda for Hispanic Heritage Month

SoCal Aztec dance teacher Lazaro Arvizu was surprised with new drums and other instruments from Helpful Honda as part of Hispanic Heritage Month.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- ABC7 has once again teamed up with the Southern California Helpful Honda People to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

Aztec dancer Lazaro Arvizu has been teaching the traditional Mexican dance for over 50 years.

Zuly Tellez with SoCal Honda Dealers presented Arvizu with items to help him continue on with his important work, including new drums and other instruments.

"Thank you for this beautiful gesture. It helps keep tradition and culture alive. This assistance you're giving is significant," he said.

Luz Magana, who nominated Arvizu to receive the surprise, said he truly deserves this recognition.

"Who better to represent our culture? He has made a mark and an impact in our community. He teaches us what he learned from his teachers. Also for future generations, I think culture and traditions, especially in this Hispanic Heritage Month, are very important," she said.