SoCal cowboys show support for LA immigrants with horse ride from Paramount to Compton

PARAMOUNT, Calif. (KABC) -- After the weeks-long ICE raids and protests, a peaceful show of unity was led by people on horseback riding from Paramount to Compton in support of immigrants.

Hooves echoed through the streets and flags waved high as members of the southeast Los Angeles cowboy community saddled up for a three-mile unity ride to Compton City Hall Sunday.

"The horses are a big part of this community. It is who we are as Connecting Compton, it is who I am as Hector Gomez, it is part of our culture. You can't have one without the other," said Connecting Compton Co-Founder Hector Gomez.

"If you know anything about the equestrian community, this is our community. The immigrant community is embedded in this, and it's very important for all of these guys to get out here and show that support," said Lynwood City Councilmember Luis Cuellar.

Dozens of riders on horseback led the protest, including California State Assemblymember Mike Gipson (District 65). They were joined by supporters on foot and in cars, holding signs and honking in support.

"What you see here is our way of elevating our voices, speaking out against what is taking place here by one, the horse community coming together in unity, walking from where what transpired here in Paramount all the way to Compton," said Gipson.

Paramount was chosen as the starting point because it's where protests first erupted in early June after federal agents were spotted at a staging area near a Home Depot.

"This is the battlegrounds, you could say, of really what's been going on, what started it all. It spread out to all of our communities, to ours included, Montebello, Cudahy, Maywood, Bell, Bell Gardens. And, you know, to come back with this community, it shows a lot and we hope everybody sees that support," Cuellar said.

"Let's stand for something, let's stand for equality, let's stand for human rights," said Compton Unified School District Boardmember Dr. Ayanna Davis.