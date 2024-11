Duarte family deals with an 'un-BEARable' Thanksgiving guest

DUARTE, Calif. (KABC) -- A SoCal family is cleaning up after an unwanted Thanksgiving guest rummaged for food and didn't even say thank you.

A bear was captured on video enjoying a Thanksgiving dinner Thursday afternoon in Duarte. It ripped apart the trash can of a home in the 400 block of Wedgewood Ct.

At one point, the bear ran across the street and hopped onto a brick wall.

The bear must have been bored because he eventually went back into the hills.