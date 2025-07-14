SoCal father, daughter compete in World Dragon Boat Racing Championship in Germany

IRWINDALE (KABC) -- In the early morning hours at the Santa Fe Dam Recreation area in Irwindale, athletes go through drills on the water. all leading up to the World Dragon Boat Racing Championship in Germany. And for one father-daughter duo representing TEAM USA - this is their second time competing in this prestigious event.

Rex Fritz Von Carjunding will race in a different division, while his 14-year-old daughter Ysabella will race on the Junior U.S. National Team.

"As soon as she's been able to paddle, five- years old, she got onto the boat with us in the dragon boat and she started paddling and then seven-years old was her official age that she could race and she's been racing ever since," said Von Carjunding.

Ysabella won three gold medals and two silvers -- becoming the youngest competitor at the 2023 U.S. National Competition.

Dragon boat racing dates back over 2,000 years in China, it is now one of the fastest-growing water sports worldwide. It combines fierce physical endurance, flawless timing, and team unity.

"I really like the community that brings like I get to. I made so many friends and they're so supportive of me when like I'm improving," said Ysabella Mari Cajunding.

Coach Nathan Salazar says the athletes are always together working out on land or in the water. "Not only that, but we also become one, we become a family. because we are together all the time. training all the time. through pain, success, and laughter. That's the journey that they have been going through."

"Every morning, every day is always something I look forward to forming those bonds because when we're in the boat, we work as one," said Aditya Mahajah/ Team USA.