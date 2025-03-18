SoCal Japanese-American community speaks out against President Trump's use of Alien Enemies Act

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Local Japanese-Americans gathered at the Japanese American National Museum in Little Tokyo on Tuesday to speak out against President Donald Trump's use of the Alien Enemies Act of 1798.

The Alien Enemies Act allows the president to detain, relocate or deport noncitizens from the country considered an enemy of the U.S. during wartime. Under the act, noncitizens can be deported without evidence or a court hearing.

The Alien Enemies Act of 1798 has been invoked three times before - most recently as a justification for some internments during World War II.

This time, Trump says he's targeting Venezuela's Tren de Aragua gang, declaring that its members "have unlawfully infiltrated the United States and are conducting irregular warfare and undertaking hostile actions against the United States."

Community members gathered at Tuesday's event said they're worried that the president's use of this power won't just end there - they believe they can be used to target the Japanese-American immigrant community.

Among those taking part in the event were family members who were impacted by this law back in 1942 in Santa Barbara.

"I think we're learning a lot from this, and it's reminding us that these laws that you thought were kind of archaic in a way, that were not really... seemed like anybody would ever use it again, are being used by Trump in his arsenal of racist tools," said Kathy Masaoka, who took part in the event.

Speakers at the event are supporters of the Neighbors Not Enemies Act, which is a bill that would repeal the Alien Enemies Act.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.