Lung cancer patient transferred to Chicago for double-lung transplant after battle with insurance

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A stage four lung cancer patient has been transferred to Chicago for a double-lung transplant just days after his insurance company reversed its decision.

Deron Wells' story captured hearts around the world. After going viral, Cigna is allowing the experimental procedure to go forward.

Wells is beginning the next stage in his fight for life. The 59-year-old had to be intubated and sedated for medical transport on Thursday to Northwestern Medicine for the double-lung transplant. Before that, he had been at UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center for the last month.

"What a big relief, to be honest. We had, like you mentioned, a rollercoaster of emotions from day one when we were supposed to fly out to Chicago. It had been delayed about a week and a half, but that's OK," said Janet Savarimuthu, Wells' wife.

The husband and father of three is battling stage four lung cancer. Cigna Healthcare had approved procedures that were needed for Wells to be airlifted to Chicago, and he assumed that meant approval for the lung transplant would follow.

Still, Cigna initially denied coverage since a transplant is not standard treatment for lung cancer, and the insurance company doesn't cover clinical trials. But, after an independent review appeal, the insurance company reversed its decision.

"Excited, very enthusiastic. So happy that Cigna went through the IRO process and is giving me a second chance," Wells said from his hospital bed.

"I can tell that there is a whole community behind us to get us here, and that makes me happy to know that there's so much support and love surrounding us," Savarimuthu said.

Deron will now be slowly taken off intubation and undergo further testing to make sure he is a good transplant candidate, and then hopefully, he'll find his donor.

"He is more than ready to go. When he wakes up, he'll be very excited to be here in Chicago for the next phase of his life," Savarimuthu said.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help Wells with ongoing medical expenses.