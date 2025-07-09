SoCal Strong t-shirt designed to help the LAFD Foundation

ABC7 has partnered with local muralist Phobik to pay tribute to the firefighters who risk their lives to protect ours.

ABC7 has partnered with local muralist Phobik to pay tribute to the firefighters who risk their lives to protect ours.

ABC7 has partnered with local muralist Phobik to pay tribute to the firefighters who risk their lives to protect ours.

ABC7 has partnered with local muralist Phobik to pay tribute to the firefighters who risk their lives to protect ours.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- ABC7 is partnering with a local muralist to pay tribute to the firefighters who risk their lives to protect ours.

Click here to check out everything in the ABC7 SHOP



Phobik has donated his time and talent to design a SoCal Strong t-shirt to help the LAFD Foundation.

We met Phobik at CEKAI Garage in Los Angeles, where he told us he believes that his collaboration with ABC7 is a way to pay homage to the LAFD.

"We went through a tough patch and I feel like it's an homage to the firefighters and first responders. I decided to kind of play with their logo to represent them a little bit more," Phobik said.

"It's got the palm trees to represent Southern California and then obviously it's got the little cat with the shades."

Snow Commerce ABC7LA SoCal Strong T-Shirt designed by Phobik $26.95 Shop Now

Phobik's artwork can be seen all over Los Angeles. Some may recognize his cat murals in the Venice Beach area. He explains his passion for creating public art and why it's so important to him.

"I'm noticing that public art connects with people and their environment, and for the most part, they take pride in it," he said.

"I've done things with a friend of mine that represents Smile South Central too, and they've done a lot of work where the business owners come out and they have pride in their wall. They're like, 'I love my wall,' and people come in to the store and talk about it. So, that feeds a lot into why public art is important to me."

ABC7 partnered with Smile South Central to identify muralists willing to donate their time and talent for the project.

If you would like to buy Phobik's t-shirt to support local firefighters, visit ABC7's apparel shop. ABC7 will donate its proceeds from the sale of the Phobik's t-shirt to support the LAFD Foundation.