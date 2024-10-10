Menifee woman reaches out to ABC7 for help after spending $12K on tiny home that never arrived

MENIFEE, Calif. (KABC) -- Can a 6,000-pound container home be delivered into your mailbox? The answer is obviously no, but that's exactly what an Amazon customer in Menifee said the company told her after she spent more than $12,000 to buy a container home and it never showed up.

"It's so clear that it's common sense that a 6,000-pound container can't fit in a mailbox," said Pam Skinner, who reached out to Eyewitness News for help after dealing with the company for nearly a month with no solution.

"Every time I called Amazon, I asked them to please look at the product and look at where it was delivered," said Skinner. "And they wouldn't help me."

Skinner said she'd been considering purchasing a container home to place on their property, so her 87-year-old mother could live close to them.

She said she made the purchase on Amazon on September 9, and $12,700.91 was withdrawn from her bank account the following day. Skinner said she then got a notification that the container home was en route to her property.

"They (first) said it was going to take around 30 days. But then I got a notice from Amazon, and my son told me the container house is coming. And I'm like, oh my gosh, it was quicker than I thought."

But the container home never showed up, even though she received a notification from Amazon that the "package was left inside the residence's mailbox."

Skinner said she appealed to the company twice, asking for a refund. But she said she was denied both times.

"I'm not trying to make $12,000 off Amazon. I'm just trying to get my money back or get our little container home."

Eyewitness News reached out to Amazon to inquire about Skinner's situation, and a company spokesperson responded promptly.

In an email, the spokesperson said that Skinner did the right thing in reaching out to customer service to help, and a company representative has reached out to her.

"They were in touch with her directly, apologized to her, and issued a refund on the card she paid with. We're going to look further into it and ensure we're delivering the best customer service possible for our customers."