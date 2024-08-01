SoCalGas cut service to 135 Rancho Palos Verdes homes due to land movement. Is a power shutoff next?

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. (KABC) -- In the aftermath of land movement that led to a shutoff of natural gas service in a Ranch Palos Verdes neighborhood, residents spoke out Wednesday night at a community meeting, expressing concern that a power shutoff might be next.

"We can't wait for a grant," one woman said. "Our neighborhood will be gone. We're already feeling it with the gas being shut off."

Despite protests from residents and city officials, SoCalGas cut off natural gas service Monday to 135 homes in the city's Portuguese Bend community.

The gas company had notified residents Friday that they would indefinitely lose gas service at 9 a.m. Monday. Gas company officials said the area "continues to experience significant new land movement damaging roads, homes and further threatening the safety of SoCalGas' infrastructure." Land movement that began over a year ago has increased following the heavy rains that impacted the area starting in the spring of 2023.

Residents spent the weekend hustling to find propane and electric alternatives so they could stay in their homes, according to the city of Rancho Palos Verdes. The city, which has not ordered evacuations because no gas leaks have been detected, continued to request a delay to give residents more time to secure gas alternatives.

City officials and residents pressed SoCalGas to delay the shutoff to give people more time to make alternative arrangements, noting that they were given only three days notice, to no avail.

The utility announced Monday that it is providing all impacted customers with $2,500 to help them secure alternatives.

"We know this is difficult for the community, especially given the current uncertainty about future natural gas service and the continued land movement," SoCalGas Senior Vice President and Chief Infrastructure Officer Rodger Schwecke said in a statement. "We want to help our customers meet some of their immediate needs, whether that's laundry or meals, or to help residents with longer term appliance choices."

The city notified residents in February that "Movement in the Portuguese Bend, Abalone Cove and Klondike Canyon landslides (referred to as the landslide complex') has accelerated by a factor of three to four times in just the past few months compared to the entire previous year."

A substantial amount of rainfall earlier this year is accelerating the ground movement under Rancho Palos Verdes.

SoCalGas officials said the utility has already relocated more than 600 feet of pipeline due to the land movement, and installed an isolation valve to quickly shut off gas in the community in the event of an emergency. The company has also stepped up leak inspections, although none are known to have been reported.

In a statement, city officials said that as of Sunday there were no known plans by any other utility providers, such as Southern California Edison, Cal Water and the Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts, to cut off service.

SoCalGas has a list of impacted streets, frequently asked questions, and updates here.

For customer service questions, call (877) 238-0092 or email projectinfo@socalgas.com.

City News Service contributed to this report.