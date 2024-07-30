SoCal's newest coastal park offers nearly 400 acres of land to Orange County

The Frank and Joan Randall Preserve that sits between Newport Beach and Costa Mesa will bring a nearly 400-acre park to Orange County.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A new restoration project in Orange County is bringing endangered wildlife a new home.

Along the Santa Ana River, where it empties into the Pacific Ocean, is an area once known as Banning Ranch.

But soon, the 387.6 acres of undeveloped land will be turned into a public park, thanks to the Trust for Public Land. It'll be known as the Frank and Joan Randall Preserve, between Newport Beach and Costa Mesa.

"This particular property has more than 18 sensitive, threatened or endangered species. And that makes it a rare habitat for plants, animals, reptiles, birds, etc," said Melanie Schlotterbeck, stewardship consultant of the Coastal Corridor Alliance.

Just two and a half years ago, the land was an active oil field that had been in operation since the 1940s.

The future park will have an upland and a wetland area, There are only 3% of wetlands that are still intact statewide, Schlotterbeck adde.

This preserve has a special connection not only to the ocean, but to the 3,000 years of indigenous history deeply rooted into this land.

"There are seven tribes that are going to be engaging with us in tribal consultation for decisions around the tribal access and engagement plan," tribal engagement officer Liam Walsh said. "The main focus is to make sure that their input is being received and that we're able to take that input and we're able to implement it into the tribal access and engagement policy in a good way."

Officials say that with very limited coastal open space available for public use, the preserve provides a rare opportunity for guests.

"The park will not be built for you, you will build the park," said Deputy Executive Officer Brian Baldauf with the Mountains Recreation & Conservation Authority.