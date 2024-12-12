SoCal girls soccer coach arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A girls soccer coach and teacher in Southern California has been arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography.

Arcadia police began investigating last month after someone reported receiving suspicious and lewd messages on social media that involved underage girls, according to the city's department.

During the investigation, detectives identified 39-year-old Justin Yasutake, of Pasadena, as the suspect. They obtained a search warrant and found numerous sexually explicit videos and photos of juvenile girls on his electronic devices.

Yasutake was arrested Wednesday at his home. He was booked for possession of child sexual abuse material.

Authorities later learned that he was a girls soccer coach and teacher for about 20 years and has "possibly been exploiting underage girls during that time."

Police believe Yasutake may have been victimizing girls who have not come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at (626) 574-5188.