Somis man heartbroken after losing home in Mountain Fire and Thomas Fire

SOMIS, Calif. (KABC) -- Luis Villanueva is devastated after losing his home in Somis to the Mountain Fire.

"I lost everything man," he said.

It's the second time he's suffered such an overwhelming loss. In 2017, the Thomas Fire ripped through Ventura and Santa Barbara counties and left his home in ashes.

"I'm tired, yeah, I mean, my wife is tired. She says, 'I'm done, man, I'm tired. I want to enjoy my life. I don't want to have that pressure on me. Everywhere that I'm going, the fire is following us," he said.

Villanueva made it clear he feels blessed his family is alive and well. But he still shed tears for the precious heirlooms and pictures that can't be replaced, and joys shared in the place he and his family called home.

"A lot of people can think it's just the material stuff and you can get it back one day, but it's not man, because it's your memories, your life, your stuff," he said.

Villanueva is seeking help from the Ventura County Assistance Center set up in Camarillo. It provides resources to residents suffering losses in the fire and also provides a shoulder to lean on.

"We're here for you. We want you to know that you can come to us, let us know what you need, that we're here to try to bring you the resources that you're seeking," said Natalie Hernandez, the county's public information officer.

