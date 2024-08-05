Son of Dodgers star Freddie Freeman home from hospital, undergoing care for Guillain-Barré syndrome

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Some great news for the family of Dodgers star Freddie Freeman.
His 3-year-old son Maximus is now home from the hospital.
He is suffering from Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare disease where the body's immune system attacks the nerves.
Maximus was diagnosed with a severe case of GBS that left him paralyzed and on a ventilator in the intensive care unit.
But thankfully after nine days in the hospital - he is back home with his family.
His fight will continue as he will undergo therapy to regain his strength and relearn how to walk.