WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Son of Dodgers star Freddie Freeman home from hospital, undergoing care for Guillain-Barré syndrome

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Monday, August 5, 2024 12:27AM
Son of Dodgers star Freddie Freeman home from hospital
Maximus Freeman was diagnosed with a severe case of Guillain-Barré syndrome that left him paralyzed and on a ventilator in the ICU.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Some great news for the family of Dodgers star Freddie Freeman.

His 3-year-old son Maximus is now home from the hospital.

He is suffering from Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare disease where the body's immune system attacks the nerves.

Maximus was diagnosed with a severe case of GBS that left him paralyzed and on a ventilator in the intensive care unit.

But thankfully after nine days in the hospital - he is back home with his family.

His fight will continue as he will undergo therapy to regain his strength and relearn how to walk.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW