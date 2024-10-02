Culture of giving: A look at the South Bay travel ball group changing lives of young players

TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) -- The mission of South Bay Curve Youth Baseball has always been to provide a safe space for young student athletes to grow and work together, all while playing the game they love.

The organization - which now consists of four full-time teams - is a local travel ball group. It's an alternative to recreational baseball groups (like PONY or Little League) and tends to be a bit more competitive.

"A lot of parents and some kids, those of a higher caliber, want to play at a higher level and that's where the travel baseball has the opportunity for that," said Curve Manager and Founder Fabian Fierro.

Curve aims to provide a premier travel baseball experience for South Bay area players and their families at an affordable cost, all driven by volunteers, fundraising efforts and sponsorships. The players get to play all over Southern California and other states.

Fierro said they don't charge families anything extra, saying it's his way of giving back - knowing most can't afford it otherwise.

"Being Hispanic, I'm very proud that over half of my players and families are of Hispanic heritage, and that means a lot to me," he said.

Fierro, who's half Puerto Rican and half Mexican, said he has a lot of pride in his heritage, and helping his community through the game has always been a passion of his.

"Baseball is huge in those parts of the world. My favorite ball player growing up was Roberto Clemente," he said.

Clemente, one of the most influential Latino players in the game, died in a plane crash in 1972. He had gone to Nicaragua to help with relief efforts after a massive earthquake.

"I wanted to give back in the same way where if I can provide a program and a platform for those who cannot fully afford the full cost of travel baseball and get all the coaches and families to believe in our program and what we stand for, it can work," said Fierro.

Fierro, who recruits and oversees the entire Curve coaching staff, spent his childhood playing baseball in the South Bay before he went on to play for Cal Poly Pomona.

Manager of the 12U Team Alberto Araujo also shares the same passion for the game.

"I grew up playing baseball, I played baseball in college in Mexico, and it's a great tool that, for me, developed me into the individual that I am," he said. "So if I'm able to give back my kids and the kids of the Curve family, it's something that fills me with pride."

Though young in age, the players are already sharing some pretty wise life advice - all thanks to Curve.

"Play as hard as you can and you'll achieve the accomplishments that you dream of."

To learn more about South Bay Curve Youth Baseball, visit their website or follow them on Instagram.