South Bay residents complain of loud noise, migraines from HARD Summer Music Festival in Inglewood

The HARD Summer Music Festival may have come and gone but many residents in the South Bay over the weekend expressed outrage at the noise emanating from the event.

The HARD Summer Music Festival may have come and gone but many residents in the South Bay over the weekend expressed outrage at the noise emanating from the event.

The HARD Summer Music Festival may have come and gone but many residents in the South Bay over the weekend expressed outrage at the noise emanating from the event.

The HARD Summer Music Festival may have come and gone but many residents in the South Bay over the weekend expressed outrage at the noise emanating from the event.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The HARD Summer Music Festival may have come and gone but many residents in the South Bay over the weekend expressed outrage at the noise emanating from the event.

Eyewitness News viewers across the region, including El Segundo and Redondo Beach, reached out with their concerns and complained of migraines and rattling homes.

Inglewood City Mayor James T. Butts said in a statement Sunday that the city was aware of "noise complaints centered around bass generated by the festival at SoFi on Saturday." He added that the Mayor's Office had been in contact with SoFi Stadium management and the promoter of the music festival, and adjustments were "made both physically and acoustically to prevent a recurrence."

HARD Summer organizers also issued a statement that said:

"We are aware of the sound issues reported last night and want to address them directly. While we always operate within legally acceptable decibel levels, we have sound monitors deployed in the field to monitor and respond to all noise complaints. We have been in touch overnight with local law enforcement and the city of Inglewood, and we are taking steps to address these concerns."

They confirmed that they made "extensive efforts to mitigate sound levels with operational changes."

"The City regrets any inconvenience caused related to yesterday's event. This is the first time in 5 years that complaints of this volume have been received," Butts said Sunday afternoon.