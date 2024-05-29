Person dies after being pinned between SUV and building in South LA

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A person was killed Tuesday afternoon when an SUV crashed into a building in South Los Angeles, pinning the victim between the vehicle and the wall, according to authorities.

The crash happened just after 4:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of West 46 Street in the Vermont Square neighborhood.

When firefighters arrived to the scene, they found a person trapped between the SUV and the wall of the building, according to the L.A. Fire Department.

The victim died at the scene.

LAFD said the driver's condition is unknown.

Safety inspectors were called in to check if the building is still safe to occupy.

City News Service contributed to this report.