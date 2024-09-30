WATCH LIVE

Investigation underway after man killed in South Los Angeles drive-by shooting

KABC logo
Monday, September 30, 2024 3:40PM
An investigation was underway after a man was killed in a drive-by shooting in South Los Angeles.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An investigation was underway after a man was killed in a drive-by shooting in South Los Angeles.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. Sunday at 87th Street and Denker Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Investigators say a man was fatally shot about seven times by someone in a dark SUV.

The victim was taken to the hospital but did not survive. He hasn't been officially identified, but witnesses said he was a local professional boxer.

No arrests have been made.

Additional details about the shooting were not available.

