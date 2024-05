LAPD searching for suspects after South LA shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 wounded

LAPD detectives are searching for suspects in a shooting that left two people dead and a third in critical condition in South Los Angeles.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two people were killed and a third left in critical condition in a shooting in South Los Angeles.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Washington Boulevard and Alameda Street.

Police say four men approached the three victims and opened fire before driving away.

A man and a woman, both in their 20s, were killed. Another man in his 30s was hospitalized.

LAPD detectives are investigating. So far there have been no arrests.