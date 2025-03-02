Southbound 5 Freeway partially shut down in Sun Valley due to semi-truck crash involving 3 vehicles

SUN VALLEY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Multiple southbound lanes of the 5 Freeway were shut down in Sun Valley Saturday evening due to a semi-truck crash involving three other vehicles.
According to the California Highway Patrol logs, the crash near the Lankershim Boulevard off-ramp was reported around 9:10 pm.
CHP issued a SigAlert for the closure for all lanes of the southbound 5 Freeway, bringing traffic to a halt.
The HOV lane and two others were opened about 30 minutes after the initial accident.
No further details were immediately available.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.