Southbound 5 Freeway partially shut down in Sun Valley due to semi-truck crash involving 3 vehicles

SUN VALLEY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Multiple southbound lanes of the 5 Freeway were shut down in Sun Valley Saturday evening due to a semi-truck crash involving three other vehicles.

According to the California Highway Patrol logs, the crash near the Lankershim Boulevard off-ramp was reported around 9:10 pm.

CHP issued a SigAlert for the closure for all lanes of the southbound 5 Freeway, bringing traffic to a halt.

The HOV lane and two others were opened about 30 minutes after the initial accident.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.