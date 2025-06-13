SoCal grocery workers prepare to strike alleging unfair labor practices

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Just when grocery prices seemed to be leveling off, Southern California shoppers may soon face another disruption -- this time, at the checkout line.

Thousands of grocery store employees represented by the United Food and Commercial Workers union are preparing for a potential strike. The move follows allegations of unfair labor practices by major chains, including Ralphs, Vons, and Albertsons.

"This authorization is an unfair labor practice strike authorization, which is a little different than an economic strike," said Kathy Finn, president of UFCW Local 770. "So it's not just about the bargaining process."

Union leaders claim that the dispute arises from a pattern of illegal activity by the companies, including allegations of worker surveillance, intimidation and retaliation against union members.

"You should be treating us right," said Kristona Carlton, a grocery worker. "We're here every day. We deserve respect and they're not doing that for us."

While no strike date has been set, workers are preparing. At a union workshop in Los Angeles, members created picket signs and coordinated strike teams, getting ready in case negotiations break down.

Shoppers have taken notice.

"I hate crossing picket lines," said Peggy Ninneman, a shopper from Riverside. "And there are very few other stores to go to."

Others pointed to signs of understaffing and increasing reliance on self-checkout lanes.

"Ralphs is cutting back, I know because they force us into self-checkout," said Marc Spitz, also from Riverside. "They're cutting hours, cutting people, making us check out our own stuff."

The union said it is pushing for higher wages, better staffing and stronger workplace protections.

In a statement, Ralphs defended its bargaining approach and said it is committed to reaching an agreement without disruption.

"We remain actively engaged in bargaining with the union because we believe the best outcomes are achieved at the table, not through disruption," a Ralphs spokesperson said. "Our current offer reflects that commitment, including market-leading wage increases for associates over the life of the agreement, and continued investment in industry-leading healthcare and a pension. These are benefits that many non-union competitors do not offer.

We remain committed to good faith bargaining that rewards our hardworking associates and keeps groceries affordable for our customers."

Union officials maintain that it's not just about economics, it's about respect on the job.

"As a shopper, I would tell them: listen to your employees," said Ninneman. "Nothing works without workers."