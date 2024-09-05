Long Beach residents struggle without AC during SoCal heat wave

It's especially hard for those living in historic buildings that don't allow AC units to be installed.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A sweltering heat wave has hit Southern California, with temperatures reaching 90 degrees and above in many areas.

"I struggle because I like to be outdoors a lot so I stay indoors and I stay hydrated. I stay out of the heat, I mean it's just too much to take," said Northridge resident Danny Marcus.

While residents in Long Beach generally enjoy a cooler coastal climate, this extreme heat has brought many challenges, especially for those who don't have air conditioning.

"When it's dry heat, it's much easier to take," said Long Beach resident Susan Boyle. "But when it's humid heat, which we didn't usually have that many days of humid heat 20 years ago, but it seems more prevalent now and we get it pretty frequently, it's a little harder to take."

It's especially hard for those living in historic buildings that don't allow AC units to be installed, not even wall units.

"There's nothing we can do to prepare. We can't put any air conditioners in there, so it's the same every year," said Long Beach resident Simone Robinson.

"The building was built in 1923. The reason is because these buildings are strong built, they don't make these buildings anymore and the wiring, it's under walls, it's concrete," said Maria Pinto, a resident manager of the Blackstone Apartments. "And to be able to rewire you have to empty the building and that will take years," Pinto said.

That's made some residents get a little creative.

"We have to dress very light. Of course, you don't want to use the oven or stove at night, things like that because the oven will make it hotter," Robinson said.

For others, it's about working with what they've got.

"Just open the windows, let a few fans on. Let it happen and we're fine," Boyle said.

"There are places where people don't have that choice and they survive, so I think we can survive too," Pinto said.

The heat advisory will stay in effect until Saturday at 8 p.m. Long Beach health officials are urging residents to stay indoors and to drink plenty of water.