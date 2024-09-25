Space shuttle mock-up to move through streets of Downey ahead of restoration, display

DOWNEY, Calif. (CNS) -- It never went into space, but a full-size original space shuttle design prototype built in 1972 as part of Rockwell International's ultimately successful bid to build NASA's shuttles will move through the streets of Downey next month ahead of being displayed in a new exhibit hall at the Columbia Memorial Space Center.

The mock-up, measuring 122 feet long and 35 feet tall, was constructed as a prototype for the future shuttles, thus it stands as the first shuttle ever built, although it never left the Earth. As a full-scale model, the mock- up was later used as a fitting tool for instruments and payloads that were being planned for the actual NASA shuttles.

In 2012, it was affectionately given the name "Inspiration," as the original design model for the space shuttle program.

More than 10 years ago, however, Inspiration was disassembled and placed in storage while plans were considered for a possible permanent future display. Earlier this year, the city of Downey approved plans for a roughly 20,000-square-foot facility expanding the Columbia Memorial Space Center and housing Inspiration and other science-education exhibits.

In advance of that project, which is expected to begin next year, the Inspiration will make a meticulous two-day move spanning three city blocks on Oct. 17 and 18, according to the city and Space Center. The disassembled mock- up will be moved in seven large pieces aboard specialized moving equipment for the journey.

The trip will carry the pieces out of city storage and into a building where specialists will restore Inspiration and prepare it for its ultimate move into the new exhibit space.

Space Center officials said the public will be invited to line the streets as the historic shuttle mock-up makes its move. The exact timing and route are expected to be announced soon.

The space center will also be embarking on a $50 million fundraising campaign to help cover the costs of construction of the new facility, along with the specialized exhibits and science-education programs.