Did you see it? SpaceX launches rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County and delivered Starlink satellites into orbit.

If you noticed a big strange light in the sky overnight, it was the latest SpaceX launch.

The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County before 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

It delivered 23 Starlink satellites to orbit. The rocket's first stage booster later landed on a SpaceX droneship.

SpaceX is also set to launch a cargo craft toward the International Space Station. The launch from Florida is set for 8:02 a.m. Sunday.