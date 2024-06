See it again! SpaceX launches another Falcon 9 rocket, creating bright plume in SoCal skies

Another one! A SpaceX rocket blazed a bright trail through the night skies of Southern California Friday as it launched more satellites into orbit.

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (KABC) -- SpaceX launched another Falcon 9 rocket into space Friday night, creating that bright spectacle in the sky many Southern California residents are now used to seeing.

The rocket launched just before 8:30 p.m., carrying satellites for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office (NRO).

The first-stage booster, which marked its 8th flight, landed on the 'Of Course I Still Love You' drone ship about eight minutes after launching.