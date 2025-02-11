SpaceX rocket launch lights up sky across Southern California

If you looked up at the right time, you likely saw it - a SpaceX rocket soaring across the Southern California night sky.

On Monday evening, the SpaceX rocket carrying a batch of Starlink satellites successfully launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base shortly after 6 p.m.

AIR7 captured the rocket soaring high into the sky.

According to SpaceX, it was the 23rd launch and landing for this particular booster.

The Falcon 9's first stage later returned to Earth about eight minutes after liftoff as planned. It touched down in the Pacific Ocean.

Viewers from all across region sent photos and videos of the launch.

That included one of our ABC7 show directors, Lita Gardiner, who sent video of the rocket over Disney California Adventure.