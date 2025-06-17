SpaceX successfully launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit

VANDENBERG, Calif. (KABC) -- SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket Monday night, carrying 26 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County.

This was the third flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, according to SpaceX.

People across many different parts of Southern California were able to see the rocket in its trajectory across the sky.

Video from the space tech company showed the "first stage" part of its rocket successfully touching down on its landing pad, which the company said was stationed in the Pacific Ocean.