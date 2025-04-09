Sparks fly from suspect's car during wild chase across San Fernando Valley

Sparks were flying during a wild pursuit in which LAPD units chased a shooting suspect who refused to stop.

Sparks were flying during a wild pursuit in which LAPD units chased a shooting suspect who refused to stop.

Sparks were flying during a wild pursuit in which LAPD units chased a shooting suspect who refused to stop.

Sparks were flying during a wild pursuit in which LAPD units chased a shooting suspect who refused to stop.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Sparks were flying during a wild pursuit in which LAPD units chased a shooting suspect who refused to stop.

The suspect, who was driving a blue Ram pickup truck, hit several vehicles Tuesday night across the San Fernando Valley. Video shows sparks flying from underneath the truck as officers chased with their sirens on.

The driver eventually stopped near the intersection of Laurel Canyon and San Fernando Mission boulevards. The suspect tried to walk away, but they were quickly arrested.

Additional details about how the pursuit started were not available.