Speed cameras would be deployed in construction zones under proposed California bill

Speed-enforcement cameras would be deployed in active construction zones across California if a proposed bill is passed and enacted.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) -- Flashing signs, K-rails and rows of orange cones are meant to signal drivers to slow down. But too many motorists are still speeding through highway construction zones putting lives at risk.

"I've seen drivers blow through cones without even tapping the brakes and then carrying on," said Brandt Maurice, a highway construction worker. "I've seen co-workers nearly hit and even seen what happens when someone does get hit."

A proposed bill in the California State Assembly aims to curb speeding and distracted driving by deploying automated speed cameras in highway construction zones.

"Construction zones often span miles, and a speeding car can become a deadly weapon in just seconds," said Assemblymember Matt Haney, D-San Francisco, who is sponsoring the bill. "Automated speed enforcement is a tool that works. It's already working in active construction zones in 16 other states around the country."

According to Caltrans, more than 9,000 crashes occurred in California highway construction zones in 2021. Those incidents led to nearly 3,000 injuries and 73 deaths, including both workers and drivers.

In states where automated speed enforcement has been implemented, data shows a significant drop in collisions and fatalities.

"The CDC has confirmed that automated speed enforcement reduces serious injuries and fatalities by 44%," Haney said.

Highway construction workers and their union, United Contractors, are supporting the proposed legislation.

"Automated speed enforcement works. It slows people down - and that few extra seconds of reaction time can mean the difference between life and death," said Ricardo Alarcon, another highway construction worker.

Supporters of the bill emphasize that the measure is focused on safety, not punishment. If approved, the program would begin with a grace period where only warnings are issued - not citations.

The bill is headed to the Assembly floor and will then move to the state Senate for consideration. If signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, the law would take effect in January 2026.