1 transported after possible stabbing on Metro bus in Lynwood

LYNWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was transported following a possible stabbing on a Metro bus in Lynwood Tuesday morning.

The incident was reported shortly after 11 a.m. at Long Beach Boulevard and Norton Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Details about what exactly happened were not available, but authorities said at least one person was transported in unknown condition.

AIR7 HD was over the intersection where several sheriff's deputies were standing near the bus. A suspect was reportedly seen running away from the scene.

