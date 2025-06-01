Firefighters stop small, 2-acre brush fire near Dodger Stadium

CHINATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A small brush fire burned off the 110 Freeway near Dodger Stadium in Chinatown on Saturday.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said approximately two acres were involved in the Stadium Fire. In an update shortly before 7 p.m., officials said forward progress had stopped.

"LAFD Air Ops continued making water drops while firefighters worked through access challenges to fully encircle the fire and stop all forward progress," LAFD said.

There were no reported injuries and no structures damaged.

LAFD says crews will remain on scene for approximately two hours for mop-up operations.