Stanley Tucci reveals tasty trailer for new NatGeo series 'Tucci in Italy'

"Mangiano!"

That's what Stanley Tucci exclaims at the beginning of the trailer for "Tucci in Italy." And after watching the mouthwatering trailer, it's understandable why the call to action is to eat.

The five-part series follows Tucci through Italy as he embarks on a personal journey to find the connections between the country, its people and its food.

Tucci's travels take him to Tuscany, Lombardy, Trentino-Alto Adige, Abruzzo and Lazio.

According to the official synopsis, "Tucci indulges in a lavish Sienese feast in Tuscany, uncovers futuristic farm-to-table delicacies in Lombardy, and rediscovers the rustic soul of Lazio through its timeless culinary rituals. And for the first time, he visits the regions of Trentino-Alto Adige, where he samples pine needle pesto in the Alpine wonderland and experiences Abruzzo's wild seafood traditions atop a trabocco, a centuries-old wooden fishing platform."

In a statement, Tucci said, "Italy is a feast for the senses, and 'Tucci In Italy' is an invitation to the table. It's about more than just the food; it's about the people, the history, and the passion that makes Italy so special. I hope you'll join me on this new adventure. I believe that eating well is inspiring, and I hope to inspire viewers to embrace the beauty and richness of Italian culture."

"Tucci in Italy" premieres May 18 on National Geographic and streams the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of NatGeo, Disney+, Hulu and this ABC station.