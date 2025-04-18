Star Wars Celebration: Ryan Gosling, Pedro Pascal reveal new movie details in Japan

Lucasfilm reveals new details for its upcoming theatrical slate, including "Star Wars: Starfighter" and "The Mandalorian & Grogu"

TOKYO -- Star Wars Celebration is underway in Tokyo, Japan, where over 100,000 people from 125 different countries have gathered to celebrate their love for "Star Wars."

The celebration kicked off Friday morning, when a stampede of guests made a mad-dash to the convention center floor.

From panels to shopping to cosplaying, Star Wars Celebration has it all, including some exclusive announcements from Lucasfilm and Disney.

At the big panel of the day, director Jon Favreau and the stars of "The Mandalorian & Grogu" took the stage to thunderous applause, where they introduced a first-look at the upcoming film, premiering in theaters May 22, 2026.

"The Mandalorian & Grogu" marks the first "Star Wars" theatrical release in seven years, and is a spinoff of Disney+'s wildly successful series "The Mandalorian."

Pedro Pascal revealed his thoughts about the movie to On The Red Carpet. "I think Jon Favreau is a genius, and I think that this is going to be one of the best adventure movies ever."

Sigourney Weaver, who is making her "Star Wars" debut, told us, "sci-fi fans are unlike any other fans. They are so passionate. They really believe. They give themselves wholeheartedly to the story."

And we aren't the only ones who love "Baby Yoda." Pascal beamed over Grogu, saying, "he's a baby! He's a baby-baby yum-yum!"

Gosling told the audience, "I guess I was probably dreaming about 'Star Wars' before I even saw the film, and it's probably framed my ideas of what a movie even was."

"Starfighter" takes place approximately five years after 2019's "Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker," a period in the "Star Wars" universe that has not yet been explored on screen.

Production begins this fall, and the film will arrive in theaters May 28, 2027.

