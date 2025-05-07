Starbucks offers free cold foam for a limited time, unveils new flavor

Starbucks has a sweet surprise for cold foam fans.

From Wednesday, May 7, through Sunday, May 11, Starbucks Rewards members can enjoy cold foam on any cold drink for free for the coffee chain's Cold Foam Days, according to a press release on the company's website. The promotion applies to beverages customized with any variety of cold foam.

Adding to the excitement, Starbucks is launching a new cold foam flavor: Brown Sugar Cream Cold Foam.

Described as having a "light and silky texture with a caramel-like sweetness," the new topping pairs especially well with Cold Brew, Iced Chai or an Iced Flat White, the company said.

Starbucks also encouraged customers to use the free Cold Foam Days to explore new drink combinations.

"For example, try the Vanilla Cream Cold Foam with an Iced Matcha Latte or Salted Caramel Cream Cold Foam with an Iced Caffe Latte," the press release stated. "If you're interested in trying the limited time spring flavors, we recommend the Lavender Cream Cold Foam with an Iced Chai Latte or a Cherry Cream Cold Foam with an Iced Matcha Latte."

To redeem the offer, Rewards members can order through the Starbucks app and apply the coupon at checkout or simply ask their barista to apply the promotion when ordering in-store or at the drive-thru at participating locations.

If you are not yet a member, you can join Starbucks Rewards by downloading the Starbucks app and creating an account, or by signing up atStarbucks.com/rewards.

This limited-time offer follows the launch of Starbucks' spring menu earlier this year, which introduced a range of lavender-infused beverages, including the Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha, Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte and Lavender Crème Frappuccino.