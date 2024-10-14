Stargazers catch once-in-a-lifetime glimpse of rare comet across SoCal's night sky

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- Stargazers gathered above Burbank to catch a glimpse of an ancient comet that was last seen during the time of the Neanderthals.

"It was amazing. We could see it with the naked eye. That was the best part," said Amruta Shanbhag.

"We won't be here when this object comes back again 80,000 years from now. So seeing it is... just staying in your mind. It's wonderful," said amateur astronomer Victor Vazquez.

Plenty of other Eyewitness News viewers saw the comet streaking across the Southern California sky. For some, it was with a desert backdrop, while others got close-up shots.

The comet is so rare, it was barely discovered last year. Sunday night's flyby is the closest it will be to Earth for another 800 centuries.

"I've always been interested in astronomy, the planets, space.... This was like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," said amateur astronomers Derek Ejimofor and Francisco Alonso Moreno.

The rare comet can be seen with the naked eye until Oct. 26. After that, you'll likely need a telescope until it slowly fades away around Halloween.