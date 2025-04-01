State-of-the-art defibrillators help in emergencies to save lives in Ventura County

State-of-the-art defibrillators help in emergencies to save lives in Ventura County, a first in Southern California

State-of-the-art defibrillators help in emergencies to save lives in Ventura County, a first in Southern California

State-of-the-art defibrillators help in emergencies to save lives in Ventura County, a first in Southern California

State-of-the-art defibrillators help in emergencies to save lives in Ventura County, a first in Southern California

VENTURA (KABC) -- When you call 9-1-1, seconds count. The Ventura City Fire Department has new state-of-the-art defibrillators, it says will help save more lives. The new Lifepak 35 devices go out on every call.

Having state of the art life-saving equipment can make the difference for any patient. These defibrillators do just that. The Ventura fire department now has 20 new Lifepak 35 devices - game changers in helping save lives.

"Gives us a lot more opportunities for faster results with vital signs. Also gives us more data with what we're looking for in patient monitoring and we're just really excited to have these in our department now," said Christian Kay, Ventura Co. Fire.

The department is the first in Southern California to get these devices... with at least one unit now deploying to every call.

The defibrillators also provide critical CPR insight - giving first responders the ability to read a patient's underlying heart rhythm while performing CPR.

"We're able to determine lethal rhythms quicker so we can make a quicker judgment as to what we want to do with patient care," said Kay.

The monitors cost $1.28 million - and were paid for and approved by the city's general fund last summer.

"One of the exciting things that the Lifepak 35 has the ability to do is to livestream to the hospital. Unfortunately, our community partners don't have that ability on the opposite side yet ... we're the first in the area to have that technology, so we're hoping in the near future that will catch on," said Heather Ellis, Ventura Co. Fire.

The Ventura fire department is proud to be at the forefront of improving lifesaving care in their community.