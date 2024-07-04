State parole board rescinds early parole for convicted rapist from Moreno Valley

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- The state Board of Parole Hearings rescinded an earlier decision Wednesday recommending parole for a 68-year-old rapist from Moreno Valley who was sentenced to 170 years in prison in 1994.

The decision means that Cody Woodsen Klemp will remain in custody for now and will be referred back to the board for a future hearing regarding the granting of parole.

Klemp was convicted of raping his 14-year-old niece.

His victim has been fighting for this decision and is now back in front a new set of parole board commissioners to share her experience.

"It's the equivalent of slicing myself from top to bottom and just pouring bleach, and you have to kind of allow people to see how much you have been harmed," she said.

In March, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the state Board of Parole Hearings to take another look at Klemp's release granted under the Elderly Parole Program. Klemp had qualified since he's over 50 and has served more than 20 years of his 170-year sentence.

Riverside County Managing Deputy District Attorney Kamaria Henry was part of the legal team that stood with the victim and lobbied the governor to reconsider Klemp's parole.

"Based on the arguments that we made, based on the impactful statements from the victim and her husband, they heard us," she said.

"So, in 120 days, [ Klemp ] will have another hearing, so we will have to do it all over again," said the victim.

Henry said they plan to present new information and argue for a longer period in between hearings.

The battle to keep Klemp locked up isn't over, but the decision is a victory the victim can draw strength from.

"I give thanks to my Lord and savior because that is why this was done."

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.