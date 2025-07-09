'It's the best film you've ever made for me' Spielberg told 'Jaws @ 50' director Laurent Bouzareau

"It's the best film you've ever made for me" Spielberg told "Jaws @ 50" director Laurent Bouzareau. Watch the film July 10 on Nat Geo and stream next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

"'Jaws' was a movement."

That's what director Laurent Bouzareau told On The Red Carpet over a chat about his latest documentary, "Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story."

We had the opportunity to sit down with Bouzareau ("Music by John Williams") and executive producer and ocean conservation advocate Wendy Benchley to learn more about the "inside story," in celebration of the film's 50th anniversary.

Many people familiar with the making of "Jaws" know about the many hardships the crew faced during production, but Bouzareau explained to us, "I really wanted to tell a human story, the human perspective of what it took to create a masterpiece."

More than just a story of a malfunctioning shark (sorry, Bruce), National Geographic's "Jaws @ 50" digs a little deeper.

"When the film wrapped, I had a full blown panic attack," Spielberg says in the trailer for the doc.

The film features interviews with Spielberg and renowned filmmakers (including .J. Abrams, Emily Blunt, James Cameron, Cameron Crowe, George Lucas, Greg Nicotero, Jordan Peele, Steven Soderbergh, Guillermo del Toro, Robert Zemeckis and more), rare archival footage and testimonials from the original cast and crew, piecing together the inside story of the film that's captured the hearts of millions.

We asked Bouzareau why "Jaws" has stayed in the movie lexicon for so long.

"It was part of culture-at-large, and then to have it be a legacy film, sort of- cinema was never the same before 'Jaws' and never the same after 'Jaws,'" he explained. "It's really the icing on the cake and really makes you appreciate the artistry that went into it, because that is all Steven."

In addition to the behind-the-scenes look at the making of "Jaws," "Jaws @ 50" also pays tribute to "Jaws" novelist Peter Benchley, and his wife, Wendy, a renowned ocean conservationist.

Benchley informed us, "Peter got letters from all over the world saying that they were just absolutely thrilled with 'Jaws.' They wanted to know more about sharks."

For decades, Benchley has been "a voice for sharks and the ocean," reads her website.

"'Jaws' and its legacy has really kept sharks uppermost in people's brains and minds. And so, that's wonderful, because there's so much interest and great science and a lot of support from the public for more science," she said.

Both Wendy and her children give testimonials in the doc.

And as we wrapped up our conversation, Bouzareau told us what Spielberg thinks about all of this. "Steven said, 'Oh, it's the best film you've ever made for me.' I was happy, and I'm not bragging, I'm just quoting."

That's some pretty high praise from one of the most influential filmmakers of our time. "Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story" premieres as a part of Sharkfest, July 10 at 9/8c on National Geographic and streams the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

