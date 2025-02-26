Suspect in stolen big rig leads police on chase on multiple SoCal freeways

A suspect who drove a stolen big rig was arrested following a police chase that spanned multiple cities across Southern California.

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect who drove a stolen big rig was arrested following a police chase that spanned multiple cities across Southern California.

The pursuit started around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in El Monte, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The suspect led authorities on the 210, 60 and 10 freeways, at times swerving across lanes.

It came to an end around 3 a.m., when the driver crashed into the 210 Freeway center divider in San Bernardino. He took off running before he was eventually arrested.