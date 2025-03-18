Suspect accused of stealing Alhambra police cruiser arrested after chase, video shows

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was taken into custody following a high-speed chase involving a stolen Alhambra police cruiser, and the dramatic ending was caught on video.

The incident unfolded after a suspect stole the vehicle during a traffic stop near the 10 Freeway and Atlantic Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Alhambra Police Department.

The suspect led authorities on a pursuit into the Larchmont neighborhood of Los Angeles before he abandoned the car and took off running.

Video captured the moments several officers and a K9 chased him near Melrose Avenue and Oxford Street. They pinned him to the ground in the middle of the street and arrested him.

Authorities are now investigating how the suspect managed to steal the police cruiser in the first place.