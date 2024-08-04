Scrolling through your phone at night: The effect bedtime-binge watching can have on your health

Previous research shows using technology at bedtime increases anxiety, dependence and can even affect executive functioning. Now, there is more evidence to support the detrimental effects of bedtime binge watching and so-called "doom scrolling".

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Sleeping next to your cell phone and scrolling late into the night is much more widespread than you might think.

I think I'm addicted to my phone without a doubt Jesse Kohn, Chapman University student and business owner

Jesse Kohn, a Chapman University student who also runs his own company believes he could be addicted to his phone. He's constantly reaching for it.

"Sending that last email, that last Amazon order," he said.

His small business mentors young dancers and provides a platform to display their talent. His schedule is jam packed, and sometimes, Kohn skips getting sleep, ending his day watching TikTok.

"You can't just like go to sleep," he said. "You've got to go on TikTok first, like, that's how it goes.

Psychiatrist Dr. Evita Limon-Rocha with Kaiser Permanente Riverside says Kohn is not alone.

"Nine in 10 Americans are actually using their cell phone within an hour of falling asleep," she said.

A Journal of Adolescent Health study finds using tech, specifically phones close to bedtime, reduces sleep quality and sleep duration.

One in five teens wake up in the middle of the night and check their phones.

"We are presented with information in a way that we've never been presented with information," said Limon-Rocha.

Not all of it is harmless.

Kids and adolescents can be exposed to disturbing news or traumatic events. Time on the phone means less connection in real life, which takes a toll on mental health.

Limon-Rocha said across the nation, they're seeing increases in anxiety and depression, and besides the emotional impact on sleep, studies document the physical toll.

"The light from that device can also signal our brain and confuse our brain to be awake," said Limon-Rocha.

She said in addition to affecting judgment and motor skills, poor sleep can sabotage academic performance because it interferes with your brain's ability to memorize and comprehend.

"Our ability to answer questions, read what the question is saying and understand," explained Limon-Rocha.

Research shows kids get more sleep if they charge their phone outside the bedroom or put it on the other side of the room or turn it all the way off rather than silence it. Also, experts suggest creating a bedtime ritual.

"Let's focus on routines that we know that can help us get ready for bed, whether it be a warm shower, or a glass of tea or meditation," Limon-Rocha said.

For Type A personalities like Kohn who need to get a lot done, Dr. Limon Rocha recommends a TikTok timer so that a quick look doesn't turn into an hour or two.