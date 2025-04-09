Store owner run over, killed by suspected shoplifters in South El Monte

A store owner was run over and killed after an altercation with suspected shoplifters Wednesday afternoon in South El Monte.

A store owner was run over and killed after an altercation with suspected shoplifters Wednesday afternoon in South El Monte.

A store owner was run over and killed after an altercation with suspected shoplifters Wednesday afternoon in South El Monte.

A store owner was run over and killed after an altercation with suspected shoplifters Wednesday afternoon in South El Monte.

SOUTH EL MONTE (KABC) -- A store owner was run over and killed after an altercation with suspected shoplifters Wednesday afternoon in South El Monte.

The fatal incident happened outside the Giant Discount Store located at 2039 Durfee Avenue at around 12:18 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The store owner reportedly tried to stop the shoplifters and chased them outside.

The suspects then got into a getaway car and ran him over.

The store owner was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to an Eyewitness, the store is owned by the victim and his brother.

No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. To remain anonymous, call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

